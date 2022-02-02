Punta Gorda pub shooting suspect arrested in Connecticut

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — The man suspected of a shooting at an Irish pub in Punta Gorda is in police custody in Connecticut.

28-year-old Carlos Colon-Parrilla was arrested Tuesday by police in New Britain after turning himself in.

Colon-Parrilla was asked to leave the Celtic Ray Public House on Marion Avenue after allegedly causing a disturbance the night of January 21.

Witnesses said they saw Colon-Parrilla firing a weapon described as an AR-15 style rifle into the air from his vehicle and then toward the building. They continued to hear gunshots as Colon-Parrilla was driving over the northbound bridge into Port Charlotte.

There were no injuries reported.

Colon-Parrilla is charged with Discharging a Firearm in Public from a Vehicle with 1000 feet of a Person and two counts of Shooting into an Occupied/Unoccupied Building.

He is awaiting extradition back to Charlotte County.