Police Identify Suspect at Pub Shooting in Punta Gorda; Active Warrant for 28-year-olds arrest

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Punta Gorda Police continue to investigate a shooting outside Celtic Ray Public House on Friday.

Police confirm they identified the suspect and that there is an active warrant for the arrest of Carlos Colon-Parrilla...also stating they have reason to believe he fled the area and are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to all Crimestoppers.

Owners of the pub say shortly after the man now identified as Parrilla was kicked out of the bar - police say he drove around the building and started shooting - one of those bullets went through the wall of the office.

The owners of the pub are glad that no one was physically hurt.

"I think he was just a loose cannon so to speak," says Kevin Doyle the President & Co-Owner of Celtic Ray Public House.

"The guy came in here a stranger to us and he came in belligerent and angry I think he had just got kicked out from somewhere and our staff refused to serve him they have training courses every 3 months about over serving and they just don’t do it it’s illegal for one thing. He got even more belligerent," says Doyle.

The owners say the video from the pubs security cameras show the male driving around the front of the building and seconds later - shooting at the pub…Police say witnesses described seeing the male using what's described as a gun dark in color AR15 style rifle in the air.

Doyle says his pub is filled with regulars on any given night.

On of those regulars is Deb Crandall who explains, "I’ve never heard anything like that happen in here before we’ve been coming here for probably 25/28 years. We wanted to come down and show them support today. It’s a nice place, a nice hangout people of all different ages come in and out all day long it’s just really nice and it’s very family orientated you can sit at a table with kids and you don’t feel like your in a bar it’s a pub that’s the whole idea behind it.”

Crandall plans to continue coming to the pub like many other patrons seen at the pub on Monday afternoon. "We’ll just keep coming I mean that was a freak thing some bad temper hopefully people will forget as quickly as it happened.”

Doyle says these holes can be patched up…“I don’t care if the building got destroyed nobody got hurt that’s important. I hope they catch him and put him away so the worlds a safer place but this could have happened anywhere.”