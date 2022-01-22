Shooting at Punta Gorda Irish Pub

PUNTA GORDA, FLa. — It is confirmed that a shooting took place at the Celtic Ray Public House, an Irish pub in Punta Gorda. The incident took place just before midnight Friday.

According to public information officer, Dylan J. Renz, there was a disturbance at the restaurant, which led to a patron shooting into the building.

According to an employee of the pub, they are open for business today and did not comment on if security measures have been changed following the incident.

This is reported as an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. The investigation is still ongoing and more details are to follow.

