One person killed in Charlotte County after a trench collapse

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Sheriff's Office and Charlotte County EMS are at the scene of a trench collapse where a person was killed.

According to Charlotte County Fire, there was construction for reclaiming water transmission going on at Tucker's Point when the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Charlotte County Fire says that they are working to find another person involved in the collapse.

Burnt Store Road is shut down in both directions.

Charlotte EMS is asking that you avoid the area.