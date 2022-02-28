SWFL search & rescue team to be honored for Surfside efforts

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida's Urban Search & Rescue Team 6 will be honored at a ceremony Monday in recognition of their efforts at the Surfside condominium collapse.

Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis will host the ceremony at the San Carlos Park Fire Rescue Station #53 at 2 p.m.

The CFO will be joined by members of the Florida fire service community, the Florida Professional Firefighters, the Florida Fire Chiefs Association and elected officials to honor members of US&R Task Force 6 with Surfside Memorial Challenge Coins.

98 people were killed in the June 24, 2021 collapse. An investigation into the collapse is ongoing.