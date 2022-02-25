Watch
Florida House OKs bill to prevent condominium collapses

Lynne Sladky/AP
An American flag flies from a crane next to the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of victims remain missing more than a week after it partially collapsed, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Demolition teams are preparing to bring down the unstable remainder of the structure ahead of a tropical storm. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Posted at 10:14 PM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 22:14:37-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida House unanimously passed a bill that would require statewide recertification of any condo building above three stories high in response to the Surfside condominium collapse that killed 98 people.

The legislation passed Thursday would require recertification after 30 years, or 25 years if the building is within 3 miles of the coast, and every 10 years thereafter.

The Champlain Towers South was 40-years-old and was going through the 40-year-recertification process required by Miami-Dade County when it collapsed last June. At the time, Miami-Dade and Broward counties were the only two of the state’s 67 that had condominium recertification programs.

