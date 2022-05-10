County records show two projects listed at site of trench collapse off Burnt Store Road

CHARLOTTE CO., Fla. — A few questions remain this morning after two people died when a trench collapsed on a construction site off Burnt Store Road.

The two were working on a water and sewer project at Tucker’s Point near the road when the ground collapsed. County records show there are two projects going on in that area.

There is a project to expand Burnt Store Road, but the county says these men were working on a water line.

Late last year, Charlotte County Commissioners approved a plan that has to do with the Tucker's Point development. That is a residential and commercial space set to go up between I-75 and Tamiami Trail. To get water and sewer lines to this development, last November commissioners approved this utility agreement. It's a nearly five-mile extension of the county lines with most of it on Burnt Store Road.

The total cost is nearly $14 million, of which, the county will pay a little more than $3 million. The developer, Tucker's Point 1 Limited Partnership, will pay for the rest. It is also their job to hire contractors to do the work.

The incident unfolded at about 3:30 Monday afternoon when two men were working on the sewer project. The ground collapsed and nearby workers called 911.

Charlotte County Fire and EMS say when firefighters got to the scene, they pulled one man from the trench. They tried reviving him but he did not survive.

The other man was still trapped about 8 to 10 feet down. It took crews at least four hours to secure the ground before going in and, shortly before 7:15 p.m., they found the second man’s body.

Both men have not been identified. Charlotte County Fire and EMS says the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will investigate as it’s not clear what caused the trench to collapse.

In the meantime, one lane of northbound Burnt Store Road is open. Both southbound lanes are open.