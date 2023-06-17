Watch Now
Accused DUI driver claims she's not responsible for deputy's death

Posted at 9:57 PM, Jun 16, 2023
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The driver accused in a DUI manslaughter case, which resulted in the death of a Charlotte County deputy, has responded to the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the deputy's family.

Cassandra Smith is accused of hitting and killing Deputy Christopher Taylor on November 22, 2022.

On April 10, Deputy Taylor's family filed a wrongful death suit against Smith, claiming that he died "as a direct and proximate result" of Smith's actions. Two months later, on June 14, Smith responded to that suit, claiming her actions did not cause Taylor's death.

According to court documents, Smith is arguing that Taylor was killed "by the acts or forces of third parties" out of her control. Taylor was conducting a traffic stop on I-75 when he was killed.

This development in the suit comes after Smith, who has a history of DUI arrests, was ruled competent to stand trial.She underwent a competency evaluation in February of this year, which Taylor's family felt was a tactic to potentially get out of charges.

