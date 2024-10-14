CAPTIVA, Fla. — Looking around Captiva, it's hard to see what storm caused the damage. You have remnants of Ian, Helene and Milton.

Heading onto the island, utility trucks line the road as crews work to restore power. When you hit Captiva Road, you can see part of the road broken like peanut brittle.

Around the corner from South Seas, a parking lot is destroyed with pieces of it in the Gulf.

Fox 4 Senior Reporter Kaitlin Knapp shows you a glimpse of Captiva below:

'We'll rebound': Captiva businesses, homes rebuilding after Milton

One thing you can't miss: the sand.

"The sand is unbelievable," said Bob Rando, president of Captiva Cruises. "It reminds me of a snowstorm because they’re plowing the sand off the roads like they would plow snow off the roads."

Rando avoided the sand the day after Milton by taking a boat to the island to assess the damage.

"We actually had worse damage to our dock from Helene than from Milton," he said. "We actually pulled a lot of the dock out and just stacked the boards by the office and tied them up by the wheelchair ramp going into the office."

He did this to minimize the damage by giving the water a place to go.

"We lost a few other dock boards, but not too many," Rando said.

As for the boats, they took them up to the docks in Alva and they were not damaged.

However, not every business can say the same.

Island favorite, Mucky Duck Restaurant, had severe damage — sharing pictures of it on Facebook.

Many homes took on water, and you can see the waterline from the road.

As the island cleans up, Rando asks tourists and visitors to be patient.



"We’ll rebound. It might just take a little bit longer for the business levels to get back to where we really expect them to be this year," he said. "We’re confident that they’ll be back and tell friends."

Captiva Cruises is open along with RC Otter's.

If you are coming to Captiva, keep in mind many are still trying to clean up and a lot of workers are around to help with the recovery.