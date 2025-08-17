CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Construction workers helped save two people from an Upper Captiva house fire on Wednesday, jumping into action. Now, people are stepping up to help again.

WATCH: Caretaker stayed with client as home burned:

'SPECIAL HEART:' GoFundMe raises money for caretaker who stayed with client as home burned

The fire injured five people and put two in the hospital, the Upper Captiva Fire Department said. One of them is a caretaker who worked in the home.

Sandra Patton stayed with her client as the home burned, according to Dawn Pudlin, general manager of Comfort Keepers. FOX 4 previously reported the man had mobility issues.

Fox 4. A drone image shows what’s left of a North Captiva home after a fast-moving fire on Wednesday.

Construction workers pulled Pudlin and the man out of the home and into the pool.

Patton is in critical condition after undergoing surgery on Friday, Pudlin said. About 31% of her body is burned.

It's unclear if Patton will be able to work again. In addition to her client, Patton also looked after her sick husband. To help cover costs, Pudlin launched a GoFundMe on Friday.

"It was important for us to do this for her because we know that when she recovers, she's going to have a long road ahead of her," Pudlin said. "And we want to make sure she has what she needs."

WFTX Dawn Pudlin, general manager of Comfort Keepers, organized the GoFundMe for Patton. Pudlin said she never organized something like this before.

As of Saturday evening, the GoFundMe had raised almost $30,000. Pudlin described Patton as bubbly, friendly, and kind. Patton previously worked in Ohio as a firefighter and EMT.

"She has given her life to helping others," Pudlin's GoFundMe said. "And it’s our turn to stand beside her."

Patton's client is also in the hospital recovering from his burns. The two are right across the hall from each other, according to the post.

Pudlin said she's going to keep the GoFundMe open as she learns about Patton's needs. It's unclear how long she'll be in the hospital for.

Lou Lopez

Fire Commissioner Duncan Rosen told FOX 4 on Thursday a preliminary investigation points to a lead-acid golf cart battery igniting underneath the elevated home.

As the investigation and cleanup continues, so will efforts to help both of the people hospitalized.

"She'd help you if she didn't even know you," Pudlin said. "Special heart, that's the truth."

