Lee County votes to allow higher building heights on Captiva, despite strong opposition

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The 12-month battle over allowing taller buildings on Captiva has taken its next turn as the Lee County Board of Commissioners have voted 4 to 1 to approve the change on Wednesday morning. Commissioner Kevin Ruane was the lone 'no vote' towards the amendment.

This vote come after an hours-long public comment from those for and against the measure. The county has been saying that this measure will make the island safer, but major accusations have been coming from those opposed. This includes Florida Commerce, calling the measure a "false flag of" resilience in an October 6 letter to the county.

Leading up to the vote Protect Captiva, a organization fighting the measure, has been saying the increasing building heights and building density will have negative impacts on not only Captiva, but also Sanibel. They say that changes will effect everything from evacuation routes to wastewater treatment.

In previous interviews with Fox 4, Lisa Riordan, the Chair of the Captiva Civic Association Land Use Committee and Protect Captiva, has said if the measure is passed "there are legal options we will look at and pursue." It is unclear if those legal options have been acted on at this time.

This is a developing story.