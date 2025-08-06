CAPTIVA, Fla. — Lee County commissioners voted 3-1 Wednesday to approve rezoning for South Seas Resort on Captiva, marking a significant milestone in the resort's two-year rebuild saga following Hurricane Ian.

The decision came despite strong opposition from environmental groups, local residents and even Sanibel's mayor during the commissioners meeting.

"For more than two years, the Sanibel and Captiva communities have done everything possible to have you understand why you shouldn't approve," said Lisa Riordan, the president of Captiva Civic Association and spokesperson of Protect Captiva.

"No one disagrees that future building shouldn't be constructed to withstand future hurricanes, but building to increase resilience and increasing density are two very different things," said Sanibel Mayor Mike Miller.

METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY ATTENDED THE COMMISSIONERS MEETING AND HEARD FROM BOTH SIDES OF THE ARGUMENT. WATCH BELOW:

Lee County commissioners approve controversial South Seas Resort rezoning despite opposition

Despite testimony, most commissioners sided with South Seas Resort. Commissioner Kevin Ruane, who also the former Mayor of Sanibel, was the sole nay vote.

The rezoning approval allows South Seas to build taller structures to meet current FEMA flood regulations, which resort president Greg Spencer says was a critical hurdle in their rebuilding efforts.

"We couldn't build it back, the prior hotel, because we were stuck in this height dilemma," Spencer said.

Spencer explained that the decision provides clarity for moving forward with reconstruction plans after Hurricane Ian devastated the property.

"Now we at least understand what we will be governed by. We now need to be working in detail on all the designs, all the planning," Spencer said.

Riordan emphasized that opposition isn't about preventing development but ensuring consistent application of regulations.

"We want to bring in the economics that such a successful resort will bring, but we want to them to follow the same rules as everyone else has to follow because they were put there for a purpose," Riordan said.

Riordan expressed concerns that increased building heights and density on Captiva could strain existing infrastructure and create safety risks related to fire protection and hurricane evacuations.

While commissioners approved the rezoning, the controversy is far from resolved. The Captiva Civic Association plans to appeal the ruling and continue legal battles over a 1973 contract that would limit South Seas to 912 units.

A circuit court recently ruled that the contract remains valid, a decision South Seas is currently appealing.

"We will let a court decide what it really means," Spencer said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.