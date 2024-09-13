'Change the character': Lee County report explains recommendation to deny Upper Captiva rezoning proposal

A Lee County staff report obtained by Fox 4 Senior Reporter Kaitlin Knapp explains why it recommended the Hearing Examiner to deny an application to rezone a portion of Upper Captiva.

However, the examiner didn't get to that point because the applicant withdrew the request. People from the island still came out to the public hearing, just in case of any changes.

"We’re happy, but we’re still — it’s going to be a while before we unwind from all the tension this has caused the community," said Upper Captiva homeowner, Van Hammond, who lives next to the lots that were potentially going to be rezoned.

There are three lots on 1.15 acres, which is currently zoned for residents. However, the proposal wanted a 10-unit hotel, retail and office space.

At a hearing to take public comment, the applicant, Michael Roeder, formally withdrew the request. He declined to speak to Knapp about it.

The request did say even with the approval from Staff, it would make “the development order process unnecessarily arduous and time-consuming.”

Fox 4 got its hands on the staff report, opposing the request before the withdrawal.

"It gave the reasons for denial based upon specific findings of the Lee Plan," said Max Forgey, an urban planner, representing the residents.

Lee Plan describes what the county could look like by 2045, and how each area should be preserved, like North Captiva.

The Staff report says the proposal would "change the character of the area," going against the Lee Plan.

"What stood out was this was a 1.15 acre parcel on a bridge less barrier island," Forgey explained.

However, in the rebuttal from Roeder, it went against the report and stated why they think it "fulfills the intent of the North Captiva Community Plan."

Despite that, the application is closed and if they want to try again, they would have to start from scratch.

Homeowner Rich Della Fera agrees with the decision.

"They really seemed to understand the nature of the island," he said.