Worker accused of using elderly patient's card for 'Lyft' to Cape Coral Police

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — An assisted living employee has been arrested after police say she used a resident's stolen debit card to make more than $250 in purchases.

The Cape Coral Police Department says they received a report from a woman reporting fraudulent use of her father's debit card at the assisted living facility where her father lives on Del Prado Boulevard South.

Officers say the caller's father said he did not give his card to anyone to use, and had not used the card in a year.

His daughter says there were four charges made on the debit card that were not authorized by her father - totaling nearly $250. A $50 gift card was also stolen.

Investigators visited the businesses where charges were made for a Juul nicotine device, snacks, a drink and gift cards. Police say a surveillance video shows a female in medical scrubs making the purchases.

The woman was identified as Nadia Henson, 31.

The department says Henson used the gift cards for "Lyft" rides, including rides to and from the police station after detectives brought her in for questioning.

Henson was arrested at another care facility and charged with the following:

