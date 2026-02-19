With wildfire risks rising, experts say simple steps can protect Florida homes

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — As extreme drought conditions grip much of Florida, wildfire risk is rising, and experts say homeowners should take steps now to reduce the chances of losing their homes.

At the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety, researchers routinely conduct large-scale experiments to understand how homes and buildings respond to extreme hazards, including fire. The research is designed to show how fires spread, how embers ignite structures and what measures can reduce damage.

Recent fires have threatened homes across the state, most recently in North Port last week.

“Wildfires are an inevitable occurrence,” said Steve Hawks, senior director for wildfire at the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety.

Hawks said drought conditions combined with wind can allow fires to spread quickly into neighborhoods, but homeowners are not powerless.

IBHS researchers test how building structures perform when exposed to fire.

“So really looking at that first five feet out from the walls of the house and removing combustible items. That’s a particularly vulnerable area for the wildfire. And when you have something that ignites right next to the house, even a small fire can lead to the loss of the house,” Hawks said.

That space immediately surrounding a home is known as the defensible space. Removing items that can burn, like mulch, fencing, furniture or debris helps reduce the risk that embers or flames ignite the structure.

Hawks also said the materials used to build a home can play a major role in whether it survives a wildfire.

“It’s incorporating the more resilient building materials, like non-combustible siding and a Class A fire rated roof material and enclosing the eaves that really give the home the best chance of survival,” he said.

Insurance experts say wildfire damage is typically covered under most homeowners’ policies in Florida, but coverage details still matter.

“In terms of wildfire, your property insurance, your wind policy covers wildfire,” said Lisa Miller, Florida’s former deputy insurance commissioner and a consultant on property insurance and disaster recovery.

Still, she said homeowners should review their policy to make sure they have enough coverage to rebuild if their home is destroyed.

“If your house burns to the ground, do you have enough to replace it?” Miller said.

Fire resistant building materials can protect your home, and save you some money on insurance costs.

Miller added that investing in wildfire mitigation may also lead to savings on insurance costs.

“The insurance companies are strongly looking at how they can provide a premium credit for those that take and invest in wildfire mitigation features,” she said.

Both experts stressed that preparation should happen well before a fire starts. For more tips on how to prepare for wildfires, click here to see the IBHS checklist.

