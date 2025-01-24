Where to go? Cape's new camping ban makes people experiencing homelessness go to Fort Myers

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — What are people experiencing homelessness supposed to do in Cape Coral now that camping on public property is banned in city limits.

Cape Coral Police say they are taking people to a Fort Myers shelter because the City doesn’t have one.

The ordinance Cape Coral City Council passed on Wednesday brings the city in line with a new state law, which says cities can no longer allow people to sleep or camp in a public place.

However, many of our shelters in SWFL are at capacity, some even have a waiting list.

"In solving one problem, sometimes we create two or three more problems that we have to address,” said Marcus Goodson, the Executive Director of the Lee County Housing Authority. "I'm sure they mean well, and it's larger than Cape Coral City Council, it's larger than the Police Chief, this is a national problem."

The new problem, Goodson says, is once police tell a person they have to move, where do they go?

Police Chief Anthony Sizemore says, right now, police are taking people to the Salvation Army in Fort Myers.

"We've just added an additional 15 beds for the next six months because we know people are responding to the no public camping encampments laws,” said Major Ethan Frizzell, with the Salvation Army.

Frizzell says they have been responding to what is a county-wide need for more beds.

"We understand why people are concerned about public encampments. We also understand that housing is the solution. So, the encouragement is, let's move through those ordinances with compassion and help our neighbors get housed as quickly as possible,” said Frizzell.

His goal is to get these people back on their feet as fast as possible, which Goodson says is not as easy as it sounds.

"I understand the ordinance and what they're trying to accomplish, but you're basically just pushing people around,” said Goodson. "We've got to find somewhere or have somewhere for them to go. So, we as a community, we as affordable housing providers, we got to do a better job.”

The lack of a shelter or place for them to go within city limits was a concern for some council members as well.

"The important thing for us to consider as communities is that the majority of people who are living outside are those who once lived in the neighborhood where they're staying,” said Frizzell.

Now it is up to law enforcement and nonprofits in neighboring cities to help these people out.

