NO HAPPY CAMPERS IN THE CAPE: Cape Coral City Council Approves Ordinance Banning Public Camping

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral City Council voted Wednesday night to pass an ordinance that prohibits camping on public property within the city. This decision, aims to tackle the growing issue of homelessness and the increase in people sleeping outdoors in public spaces.

Watch senior reporter Emily Young's full report here:

Cape Coral City Council bans public camping

The new ordinance will only allow camping on public property under two specific conditions: sleeping in a vehicle or with prior authorization. The move comes after the Florida senate passed a law last March that prohibits Florida counties and municipalities from allowing regular camping or sleeping outdoors on public property. The law stipulates that counties and cities must begin to enforce this ban beginning January 1, 2025.

FOX 4

“Doing nothing is not an option,” said Cape Coral Police Chief, Anthony Sizemore.

Previously, public spaces in the city were open for occupation, allowing individuals to set up camp with chairs, carts, and personal belongings. However, this new ordinance imbues police with the authority to issue warnings or make arrests for trespassing on public property.

FOX 4

Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore emphasized that enforcement will not be immediate and punitive--initially.

“What it will not do is making it illegal to be homeless.”

First, he explains police will try to get people into the “continuum of care.” “The continuum of care is a receiving facility, a place to get a shower, shave, your license renewed, find your social security card, get you into the system and off the street,” he said.

Despite the council's swift decision, several members raised concerns about the lack of a receiving facility in Cape Coral, and questioned how effective this type of intervention could ultimately be.

