WHEN IT ROARS, GO INDOORS! Cape Coral Fire discusses lightning safety after three people struck

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — In the last several weeks, three people have been struck by lightning in Southwest Florida. Two swimming near Naples Pier and another standing under his mango tree in Fort Myers. Thankfully all three survived being struck, but not everyone is so lucky.

In the United States this year, nine people have died after they were struck by lightning, three of them here in Florida.

Our state is considered the lightning capital of the country, and according to the CDC, there have been more than 2-thousand lightning strike injuries in the state in the last 50 years. And those injuries can be quite substantial.

"So, it can interrupt the Cardo electrical activity,” said Lieutenant Robert Rich, Cape Coral Fire Department. “It can give you burn wounds from the entrance and the exit wound. And if it does interrupt that electrical activity, getting bystander CPR or immediate CPR is critical."

The National Weather Service says about 10% of the people who get struck by lightning are killed, but the other 90% will be left with various degrees of disability. And while the odds of getting struck are low, you are still 2 times more likely to get struck by lightning than winning the lottery. So, what can you do to lower that risk?

"As soon as you hear the thunder, it is important to get indoors,” said Andrea Schuch, public affairs specialist with the Cape Coral Fire Department. “There really is nowhere safe outside during a thunderstorm."

And while it might sound cheesy, the motto of when it roars go indoors is important to remember. Lightning can travel 10 to 15 miles away from the actual storm, even sometimes further than that. If you can hear it, you are close enough to get struck.

If you see someone get struck, Schuch says it's important to get you and them to a safe location first, then provide aid.

"There is kind of a myth that once you are struck by lightning you are kind of electrified,” said Schuch. “And that you should touch the person. And that is not the case. The lightning has traveled in and out of the body. So, you want to get them to safety."

If the person is not breathing and has no pulse call 911 and start CPR.

"Statically, the person you are going to do CPR on is somebody that you know,” said Schuch. “So, it is very important for you to have this lifesaving skill."

If you don't know CPR, the Cape Coral Fire Department asked me to remind you that they do offer monthly classes that you can sign up for.

And remember WHEN IT ROARS, GO INDOORS!