CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Driving down Cape Coral Parkway you may have noticed a big blue fence, but you can't really see what's going on behind it quite yet...

Cape Coral Community Correspondent Bella Line works in your community every day so she got us a behind-the-fence look the highly anticipated Slipaway Food Truck Park & Marina project.

"We're just really excited about that 3.1 acres right on the water is rare in today's world, and so to have that connectivity and have it be in Cape Coral, we're really excited about that," said Gary Aubuchon, a Slipaway partner.

WHAT'S BEHIND THAT FENCE? Fox 4 gives you a behind the fence look at the future Slipaway Food Truck project

FOX 4 has brought you this story from the beginning and right now they are starting the ground-up work.

"When we get to the point probably two to three months down the road where the rooftop goes on the main bar pavilion, that'll be something that commuters will be able to see over the fence rising up above," said Aubuchon.

Aubuchon says they have also picked 8 of their 10 permanent food trucks.

He says they had around 140 applicants from local vendors, choosing them based on affordability, service, and food quality.

"While we expect to provide an elevated experience, we want to make sure that it's accessible for everyone," said Aubuchon.

With a tough economy, Aubuchon says he wanted to make sure everyone was able to enjoy this first-ever food truck park for the Cape. But, like any project, it has come with its struggles.

"One of the things we are currently still awaiting is the final release of our permits for our doc, which has been more than a year in the making," said Aubuchon.

As the plan moves forward… he says they have had to evolve.

"In addition to our permanent 300 seats, we anticipate being able to add now a couple of 100 additional seats for special events and for extremely busy times," said Aubuchon.

Aubuchon says the project should be complete by next spring. FOX 4 will keep you up to date on all of the new projects coming to your community.