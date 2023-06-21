Cape Coral's newest waterfront attraction breaks ground

Slipaway Food Truck Park & Marina will break ground Thursday during a private event.

Cape Coral's newest attraction will sit on three acres right off the Caloosahatchee River.

Located on Cape Coral Parkway, the sought-after location allows for easy access by water or road.

The waterfront park will allow for 10 food trucks to station there at a time, which will bring new businesses and food options to the area.

"We believe people will come from all over the region to come and experience this," said Gary Aubuchon, project partner. "It’s very unusual for you to get three acres on the water anywhere in Southwest Florida, but to have it so conveniently located right at the entry of our city we think it will bring people in."

The new development will also bring new job opportunities for Southwest Florida citizens.

"In the construction phase it'll bring hundreds of jobs. We haven't determined our total capacity of how many employees we'll have year round, but that will rank in the dozens. It'll have a very strong economic impact on Cape Coral." Gary Aubuchon, Project Partner.

Cape citizens can expect a variety in dining, live music, and a pet-friendly environment.

Aubuchon told Fox 4, the project is still waiting on a Sight Development Permit from the city, but is still expected to finish by the end of 2024.