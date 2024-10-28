One of the busiest traffic jams in Cape Coral is near your local early voting location.

More than 210,000 voters in Lee County voted early in-person or by mail in the first week of early voting.

Voice of the Voters: Cape Coral

In the lead up to election day, Fox 4 is speaking with voters in every community of southwest Florida to find out what is driving them to the ballot box.

With six constitutional amendments on the ballot, along with several Cape Coral City Council seats, there are a lot of issues on voter’s minds.

But the Presidential race seems to be dominating discussion.

“I was really concerned about the Presidential election. I wanted to make sure Kamala Harris got my vote,” one voter told Fox 4.

“I just can’t understand anybody who doesn’t vote for (Trump) love him or hate him, we had him for four years,” another voter said.

“I think this is probably the most important election in my lifetime,” a third voter told Fox 4.