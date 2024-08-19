'UNINHABITABLE CONDITIONS': Dog put down; lived in feces-covered Cape Coral home

Warning: This could be hard for some of you to see.

Here are screenshots from a video posted by the Lee County Sheriff's Office on Monday - showing a home covered in feces.

LCSO

Deputies say two animals were living in these conditions - and one was euthanized just a few days ago.

The sheriff's office says Jonathan Urquizo, 26, brought a lab mix in 'extremely poor' physical condition to Blue Pearl Pet Hospital on August 15.

Here's the description of Molly's condition according to the sheriff's office's report:

"The Female Labrador mix, named Molly, was overly thin and fragile, severely dehydrated with her blood pressure too low to be registered, had burns on her skin from sitting in urine for an extended period of time, and had maggots crawling both in and around her body. Molly was beyond any state of repair and was humanely euthanized to end her suffering."

LCSO

Urquizo was detained and an investigation followed.

Inside of his house, deputies say they found a severely underweight female cat named Ladybug. She was transported to Blue Pearl.

LCSO

The sheriff's office Animal Cruelty Task Force says the animals were forced to live in "uninhabitable conditions" - as the whole house was covered in animal feces.

LCSO

Urquizo was charged with aggravated animal cruelty excessive pain.

Deputies say he was also issued a citation for unsanitary conditions.