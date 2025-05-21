Two charged after deadly 125 mph street race crash in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Two people are charged with vehicular homicide in connection to a deadly 2024 crash in Cape Coral.

According to documents obtained by Fox 4, an arrest warrant has been issued for Anastasiya Zadorozhna and Chase Magruder. Records show Zadorozhna was arrested, but Magruder is not in custody.

Lee County Sheriff's Office

The crash happened on Pine Island Road near Andalusia Boulevard on July 19, 2024. The report says video near the intersection shows two vehicles were traveling east on Pine Island Road "...together at high rate of speed that appear to be engaged in street race." Investigators say they were going between 125-129 mph.

The report goes on to say they were attempting to "out distance each other and prevent the other vehicle from passing."

Police say Zadorozhna was driving a BMW and Magruder was in an Audi.

According to the documents, Zadorozhna was going east on the outside travel lane while Magruder was in the inside straight lane. Another vehicle, a Kia Soul, was ahead of them, according to police.

Officers say Zadorozhna attempted to suddenly change lanes into Magruder's lane.

The report say Zadorozhna hit the back of the Kia and Zadorozhna's BMW started to rotate, which hit Magruder's Audi.

The driver of the Kia was rushed to the hospital, but died. His identity has not been released.

Throughout the investigation, detectives say they used DNA from the drivers and DNA from the airbags to confirm Zadorozhna and Magruder were behind the wheel.

Magruder was arrested for DUI. However, court records show he pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of willful and wanton reckless driving. He was sentenced to six months probation and DUI school.

It's not clear why Magruder is not yet in custody for the vehicular manslaughter. Zadorozhna is out on bond, records show.

Lee County Sheriff's Office This mugshot is from Magruder's DUI arrest

Fox 4 reached out to Cape Coral Police for comment and they are working on the request.