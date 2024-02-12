Two arrested for robbery at Cape Coral Lowe's

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department says two people have been arrested for attempting to steal from a local Lowe's store.

Investigators say this happened at the Lowe’s Home Improvement Store at 1651 NE Pine Island Road in Cape Coral.

Police say a male and female, both wearing Cookie Monster pajamas, placed items into their bags, but started to remove them after noticing they were being watched.

Cape PD says two loss prevention officers asked the pair to empty their bags as they were nearing the store's exit.

According to the department's report, that's when the male suspect lifted his shirt and revealed a black handgun while saying "What are you going to do about this?".

LCSO Charlie Jorge Perez (01/03/2002)





LCSO

Police say as the two were leaving the store, the female turned and spit on the two officers.

Investigators say the two got away on foot, and the loss prevention officer said he was in fear that he was going to be shot.

Surveillance images and several tips lead police to locate and identify the suspects as Charlie Perez and Jalina Sepulveda.

Police say Perez said what happened when he was lifting his shirt was a misunderstanding - saying he only lifted his shirt to show the Lowe's employee that he did not steal anything and had plans to contact the police to explain his side of the story.

The department says Perez also claimed the handgun was at his home in a safe.

Based on the investigation, both defendants were arrested and taken to the Lee County Jail.

Charlie Jorge Perez (01/03/2002) was arrested and charged with the following:

-- 1 count in violation of F.S.S. 812.13(2b), Robbery with a Firearm

Jalina Analise Sepulveda (09/05/2004) was arrested and charged with the following:

-- 1 count in violation of (F.S.S. 777.011), Principle in the Robbery with a Firearm

-- 1 count in violation of F.S.S. 784.03(1a1), Battery