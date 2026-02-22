Thousands attend Cape Coral car show for a good cause

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Thousands of people flooded Mariner High School on Saturday for the 10th annual Cape Coral Charity Car Show, where classic cars helped feed families in need.

WATCH: Check out some of the cars on display Saturday:

"The car people are like a fraternity. They'll all help each other," said Phil Deems, chairman of the car show. "Somebody's got a problem or they need a tool? You've got 10 guys standing in line to help. And it's a very nice feeling to have that kind of comfort level with people."

Organizers estimate at least 4,000 people attended the event. People could admire more than 500 show cars, including vintage Mustangs and Corvettes. Car owners from around Florida visited to the show, according to organizers.

All proceeds benefit the Cape Coral Caring Center food bank, organizers said, with last year's show generating $110,000. The overhead cost is covered by private donations, Deems said.

FOX 4 meteorologist Katie Walls presented best-in-show awards.

Tim and Lisa Cornett of Fort Myers showcased their 1958 Chevrolet Impala on Saturday.

"We're just very happy to be out on a beautiful winter day in Southwest Florida supporting a charity event," Lisa said. "Happy to see all these beautiful cars here today.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.