THINK WE'LL FLOOD? Cape Coral prepping for rainy weekend after past flooding

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It has been over two months since a January storm brought nearly a foot of rain to parts of Cape Coral.

On Friday, as people prepped for what could have been a wet weekend, Fox 4's Cape Coral Community Correspondent, Colton Chavez was asking the city if they would be proactive or reactive against the rain.

A city spokesperson told Colton that ahead of the rain event, city crews had taken proactive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of its residents.

City staff consistently takes action to minimize potential impacts on infrastructure, including ensuring sufficient drainage in flood-prone areas, while our Emergency Management team monitors weather conditions. Melissa Mickey, City of Cape Coral, Communications Manager

On Friday, Colton Chavez spoke with several people who he's previously interviewed - all once impacted by flooding in the Cape.

Genelle Bennett told him the city, unprompted, showed up at her home after it flooded during the January 15 storm.

“So the city came out to our yard and there is a trench in our front yard and they re-dug the entire trench out and dug up all the grass between our houses and the neighbor's house all the way down several houses," said Bennett

