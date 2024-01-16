The story behind the viral photo of a car submerged underwater in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Tuesday, Cape Coral Police said they received 155 reports of disabled vehicles from flooding, ranging from four to 11 inches.

The rain storm swept across southwest Florida, flooding several areas in Cape Coral, impacting some, like Alyse Bowes, more than others.

“So I went in to pick up two orders at Firehouse and I made a comment about how people can’t drive,” said Bowes.

If it’s true that our words hold value, then Bowes said she’s having to pay the consequences after her car was submerged underwater.

Fox 4

Bowes, only speaking to Fox 4, said she was delivering for DoorDash during Monday night's rainstorm. Bowes said when she rounded a corner leaving Firehouse Subs, the flood water created a mirage.

“There were ripples all the way up so when I was in that retention pond I thought after I got out I thought I hadn't even made it to the road...I thought I was before the road,” said Bowes.

She said that's when water started to push through the floorboards of her car.

“There was already a diver for I think the Tesla that was already there, and he came and knocked on my window and told me to get out,” said Bowes.

Those two cars made up just some of the over 50 vehicles that A Budget Towing said they had already towed, less than 24 hours after the storm.

“I was a little kid during [Hurricane] Andrew I wasn’t here during [Hurricane] Ian… I never saw it flood like this, all over,” said Bowes.

On Tuesday, Bowes told Fox 4 despite the loss of her car, she remains optimistic.

“Its just things I have to do now," ,” said Bowes. "So it's easy to be in good spirits cause I have a really good family."