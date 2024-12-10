CAPE CORAL, Fla. — An investigation is underway after Cape Coral Police say a drunk driver hit a man walking in the bicycle lane.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Monday, police say 56-year-old Robin Nicholson veered to the right and hit the man on Beach Parkway near Del Prado Boulevard.

Witnesses told police Nicholson was the driver who hit the man.

WATCH BELOW TO HEAR WHAT HAPPENED:

Suspected drunk driver hits pedestrian in Cape Coral

When officers arrived, police say they observed signs of impairment in Nicholson. She did several field sobriety tests and ultimately was arrested for DUI and seriously bodily injury.

At the hospital, Nicholson blew a 0.118%, which is above the 0.08% legal limit.

Officer Mercedes Simonds wants to remind drivers to pay attention on the road.

"It's important for everyone to pay attention, to keep your head up, and then obviously this situation involved drunk driving which is the worst case scenario you can imagine," she explained.

Nicholson was booked into the Lee County Jail.