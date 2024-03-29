Watch Now
Suspect arrested in Friday's early morning Cape Coral stabbing

CCPD.jpeg
CCPD
CCPD.jpeg
Posted at 5:30 PM, Mar 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 17:30:49-04

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department says Alanna Deneen Hermanns has been arrested and charged in connection with a Friday morning stabbing.

Police say they were called to a stabbing on SE 12th Place.

The victim, officers says, originally reported that a man broke into the home, stabbed him and the took off on foot.

After a search was initiated to look for a suspect, police say Hermanns admitted to stabbing the victim and tossing the knife in the backyard.

She was taken to the Lee County Jail.

Hermanns (DOB 07/02/03) is charged with Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

