Suspect arrested in Friday's early morning Cape Coral stabbing

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department says Alanna Deneen Hermanns has been arrested and charged in connection with a Friday morning stabbing.

Police say they were called to a stabbing on SE 12th Place.

The victim, officers says, originally reported that a man broke into the home, stabbed him and the took off on foot.

After a search was initiated to look for a suspect, police say Hermanns admitted to stabbing the victim and tossing the knife in the backyard.

She was taken to the Lee County Jail.

Hermanns (DOB 07/02/03) is charged with Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon.