STAYING SWEATY: See why weekend temps in Cape Coral have people feeling "like soup"

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Friday, hot weekend temperatures have people down on Yacht Club Beach in Cape Coral talking.

“Oh no, it's hot,” said one person.

“That is very hot, I feel like soup right now,” said another person.

"It's very hot. It's been crazy trying to work outside the house all week and it's been burning all week,” said one family visiting from Miami.

With heat advisories across Southwest Florida for Friday, and temperatures feeling like triple digits this weekend, people keeping cool said you need to have a plan if you want to play in the sand.

“I have learned you come out early and then you get out as quickly as possible,” said one person.

Fox 4 Meteorologist Andrew Shipley gave Fox 4's Cape Coral Community Correspondent Colton Chavez a better idea of just how hot this weekend could get.

"Feels like temperatures will be 105° to 110° due to the high humidity," said Shipley. "Heat advisories are in effect for all of Southwest Florida until 7 p.m. on Friday."

This weekend — brace for the same thing.

"This weekend highs will be in the low 90s, but feel likes 105° to 110° due to humidity," Shipley said. "Rain chances will be 60% on both days, mainly after 2 p.m."

