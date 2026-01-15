Southwest Florida braces for rare cold snap with temperatures dropping into the 30s

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Winter made a brief but noticeable appearance in Southwest Florida Thursday as a cold front moved through the region early in the morning. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s overnight, prompting cold weather advisories and freeze warnings across the area. Wind chills could dip into the mid-20s.

Fox 4 Meteorologist Andrew Shipley spent the day checking in across Southwest Florida to see how residents, plants, animals and wildlife are preparing for the cold snap.

At Danny Yates Landscaping Nursery, manager Byron Carithers said staff are working quickly to protect fragile plants.

"We are pulling in all of our bougainvillea and bringing them inside because we are expecting it to freeze," Carithers said. "We're also pulling in hibiscus — basically anything with a blossom that's fragile and could freeze and die."

Carithers recommends covering plants that can't be moved with freeze cloth or even a trash bag, especially around the roots. Once temperatures climb back above 40 degrees the next morning, coverings should be removed to prevent overheating and allow plants to receive sunlight.

Another stop was Manatee Park, where manatees gather in the warm outflow canal from the nearby power plant along State Road 80. Water temperatures in the canal were around 88 degrees Thursday, while the Caloosahatchee River and the Gulf of America remained in the 60s and 70s.

Manatees are especially vulnerable to cold weather because they lack thick blubber. Prolonged exposure to water below 68 degrees can lead to cold stress syndrome, a potentially deadly condition that weakens immune systems and causes lesions.

Not all wildlife can seek out warm water. Cold-blooded iguanas rely on external heat to regulate their body temperature. When temperatures drop below 45 degrees, they can become stunned and fall from trees. While it may look alarming, experts say the iguanas are still alive and will recover once temperatures rise.

Pets also need protection during cold nights. If it feels too cold for you, it's too cold for them. Pet owners are encouraged to bring animals indoors or provide proper shelter.

Drivers are also urged to check under their vehicles before heading out in the morning. Feral cats and small wildlife often seek warmth near tires. Honking the horn before driving off can help scare animals away.

The good news — this cold snap won't last forever. Warmer temperatures are expected to return to Southwest Florida by next week. Until then, bundle up and take precautions to stay safe and warm.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.