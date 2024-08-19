Someone stole a truck in Cape Coral, but the owner uses OnStar

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Technology's back at it again - this time helping a woman find her truck after it went missing while she was shopping in Cape Coral.

The Cape Coral Police Department says officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on July 25th at the 1900 block of NE Pine Island Road.

The victim said she went to shop at 12:45PM, returned to the parking lot, realized her pickup truck was gone and her key fob was missing.

Police say the woman believed she either dropped the key or accidentally left it in the car.

She called OnStar to lock the vehicle and turn the ignition off.

OnStar located the car parked off of Pine Island Road in North Fort Myers.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office was notified and picked up the truck.

No one was inside.

Surveillance video showed 3 people walking away from the truck.

On August 6th, police shared the video on Facebook- asking for further information.

A tip led to the identification of two of the three people in the video.

One person was identified as Christopher Andrew Clark ( DOB 01/26/1993), who was already in the Lee County Jail.

Another person in the video was also already in the Lee County Jail.

Police says that person confirmed all three of them were at the location on Pine Island Road, when Clark walked away to "see a friend" - later returning with a truck that he said the friend gave to him. He also said Clark hit the OnStar button and panicked.

The interviewed person also confirmed the stolen truck in a picture and Clark as the person in another photo

Clark is facing 1 count of Grand Theft or Motor Vehicle.