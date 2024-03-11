Someone's accused of robbing a Cape Coral Publix. Do you know them?

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Someone's accused of robbing a local Publix and detectives need your help in finding the suspect.

The Cape Coral Police Department says the incident happened at the Publix store located at 1631 Del Prado Blvd S in Cape Coral just after noon.

Police say the suspect is early to mid-twenties, wearing a black hoodie and a face mask.

Investigators say he showed a knife during the incident and fled the scene on a mountain bike wearing a black backpack.

If you have any information, call 239-574-3222 and reference case #24005654.