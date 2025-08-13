Short-term rental fees could jump from $35 to $350 as Cape Coral battles weekend party houses

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral city council will vote on increasing registration fees and fines for rental properties in an effort to crack down on rule violations.

The current rule in Cape Coral requires short-term rentals to be for at least seven days, but neighbors have reported for months that this regulation is frequently ignored.

To address the issue of shorter, party rentals, the city council is considering raising registration fees for short-term rentals to $350 a year, while keeping long-term rental fees at just $35.

Additionally, short term rental owners could face fines of $1,000 for the first violation and $2,000 for a second violation.

Jeff Manzi, a homeowner in Cape Coral, has a short term rental on his street that was recently fined more than $30,000.

"They're still breaking the law, even as this past weekend. They have to keep the seven night minimum," Manzi said. "Eventually, you know it's going to add up."

Erin Maher, who owns an Airbnb in the city, has no problem with the proposed increases.

"I think that people who are willing to pay that are willing to play the game, and I don't have an issue with that," Maher said.

What she does take issue with is the Airbnb next door, which she claims disrupts the neighborhood.

"For people like us who are respectful of the rules, we really want to make sure that we blend into the neighborhood…and not just a frat party," Maher said.

While there was discussion about eliminating the seven-day stay ordinance, the council ultimately decided not to change that requirement.

"I put in Friday night, Saturday night, Sunday night; Labor Day weekend; VRBO; Cape Coral, Florida, over 300 properties popped up. We know that it's occurring, so for that reason alone I wouldn't support the less than 7 days," Cape Coral Mayor John Gunter said.

The council has not yet set a date to vote on these changes, but Fox 4 will keep you up to date.

