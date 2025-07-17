Cape Coral short term 'frat house' Airbnb rental given $31,500 in fines

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The owner of a short-term rental property in Cape Coral is facing thousands of dollars in fines after repeatedly violating the city's minimum stay requirements.

The home, in southwest Cape Coral, has been described by neighbors as a "frat house" due to constant guest turnover and noise issues.

Fox 4's Bella Line spoke with a neighbor after the city's code enforcement hearing about the decision:

Cape Coral short term rental given $31,500 in fines

"They’re thumbing their nose at code enforcement number one, the city, city council, all the people on there, and they just do what they want," said Jeffrey Manzi, who lives next door to the property.

After months of working with code enforcement, the city's Special Magistrate has imposed a fine of $1,500 per day against the property owner for repeat violations of Cape Coral's seven-day minimum stay ordinance. The accumulated fines are more than $31,500.

When asked if he believes the fines will resolve the situation, Manzi responded, "We're going to find out, but I'm not letting go. I'm like a dog on a bone."

According to the code enforcement officer at the hearing, the property was observed violating the city's ordinance again starting June 16. However, when I checked on Thursday, the rental listing was updated to only allow seven-night minimum stays.

NIGHTMARE NEIGHBOR: 'Party rental' disrupts Cape Coral neighborhood, is it time for stricter regulations?

"Code enforcement is doing a good job," said Manzi. "I was just hoping that they would give them enough of a fine to get their attention and just stop, just, you know, stop the craziness."

No representative for the property appeared at the hearing. When Bella Line attempted to contact the property manager by phone, they hung up after Line introduced herself.

This summer, Council Member Jennifer Nelson Lastra is leading a vacation rental advisory group to gather public input on how to enforce short-term rental regulations in Cape Coral.

"It's time that they do something," Manzi said.

Airbnb responded to an email inquiry stating, "When signing up to host on Airbnb, hosts agree to abide by Airbnb's Community Standards and our Terms of Service, which stipulate that they must be in compliance with local rules and regulations."

The special magistrate has given the property owner until August 11 to pay the fines.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.