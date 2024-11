CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department says officers responded to an Airbnb after a report of shots fired during the weekend.

Police say this happened at 2:45 a.m. on Saturday at SW 14th Place.

According to investigators, an altercation occurred in which multiple shots were fired.

The department says no one was hit or injured, but homes in the area did have some damage from stray bullets.

If you have any information that could help police, call the department at 239-574-3223.