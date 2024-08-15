SELF-DEFENSE: Boy who killed Cape Coral mother's boyfriend will not be charged

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Police say the person responsible for shooting and killing a man was acting in self-defense.

On Tuesday night around 10:00, police rushed to Northwest 25th Place and Northwest 1st Terrace and found a man with gunshot wounds, lying in a field next to the road. He was identified as 55-year-old Norbert Mess Junior.

The man did not survive.

As detectives started investigating, police say before the 911 call, Mess Jr. and his girlfriend were in a fight. Also in the home was the woman's son, who is under 18. Police say she called her brother for help and he came over to diffuse the situation.

Police say when the brother got to the home, Mess Jr. was standing outside with a solid wooden rod and brass knuckles.

Detectives say Mess Jr. started beating up the brother in front of the young boy.

According to police, the boy got a gun and pointed it at Mess Jr. as a warning. However, police say the man kept beating the boy's uncle.

"At that point, the son was in fear for his uncle’s life," police said.

The young boy fired multiple shots, killing Mess Jr.

"All parties involved cooperated with the investigation and detectives determined that the son shot Norbert Mess in self-defense to protect his mother and uncle from serious bodily injury or death. No charges will be filed," said Cape Coral Police spokesperson Officer Mercedes Simonds.

Fox 4 Cape Coral Community Correspondent Colton Chavez asked if investigators are still looking for the gun. Simonds said they are still looking for pieces of the investigation.

Due to it being a domestic violence case, the department says they have to withhold information, including the son's age.