CAPE CORAL SHOOTING: Man dead at one scene, search for suspect 2 miles away

Neighbors tell Fox 4 they heard police using loud speakers trying to talk to suspect
CAPE CORAL, Fla — Wednesday morning started with Cape Coral Police investigating a deadly shooting in two different neighborhoods.

They tell Fox 4 a man was found dead outside of a home on NW 25th Pl, late Tuesday night.

Cape Coral Police put up yellow tape around a home on NW 25th Pl at the scene of a deadly shooting on Wednesday morning

While detectives investigated that shooting and searched for the killer, officers responded to a home in another neighborhood, about two miles away.

People who live on NW 13th Pl, near Embers Parkway, called Fox 4 and said they heard police on a loudspeaker telling someone to come out of a house.

Cape Coral Police outside of a home on 13th Pl NW where they were investigating a deadly shooting on Wednesday morning

Cape Coral Police have not yet confirmed that anyone is in custody for the shooting. This is a developing story, we will update it as soon as there is more information.

