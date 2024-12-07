SANTA IS COMING TO TOWN: Join Fox 4 tonight to light up the Christmas tree in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Santa is coming to town! Tonight at the 40th annual Cape Coral Holiday Festival of Lights, the city will welcome the holiday season with the lighting Christmas tree and more. It even might snow...

The event will have FREE attractions to the public, including pictures with Santa, a snow drift slide, and a tiny tots train.

If you plan on coming down, look out for Fox 4 Cape Coral Community Correspondent Bella Line and Fox 4 Meteorologist Trent Aric. They will be emceeing the lighting of the Christmas tree around 6pm.

Don’t forget Cape Coral Parkway will be closed from Coronado to Del Prado throughout the day on Saturday and will not reopen until 2am December 8.

Parking is available at Big John’s, Iguana Mia parking lot, Club Square, and any other public parking. Be aware, there are tow zones in the South Cape area.