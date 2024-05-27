Cape Coral Police looking for hit and run suspect after rollover on Pine Island Road

Cape Coral Police Department is investigating a hit and run crash that resulted in the rollover of a blue jeep.

The crash occurred just before 6pm Sunday near the 700 block of SW Pine Island Road, and resulted in a portion of Pine Island Road westbound to be closed from Nicholas Parkway to Skyline Blvd.

CCPD is asking for help identifying the other vehicle involved, a red older model Lexus SUV.

Cape Coral Police Department

Fox 4 watched as one person was transported via ambulance that was in the blue jeep. Their condition is unknown at this time, but CCPD says they suffered serious injuries. It is currently unknown if anyone else was injured in the crash.

CCPD asks if you have any information about the crash to called them at 239-574-3223 with the case report #24012008.