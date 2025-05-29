Quicker access to Charlotte Harbor via boat could come with flooding risks

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Some homeowners in north Cape Coral are seeking faster access to Charlotte Harbor, but environmental advocates warn the proposal could harm wildlife and increase flooding risks.

Original reporting:

https://www.fox4now.com/cape-coral/northwest-cape-boaters-push-for-faster-access-to-charlotte-harbor

Watch as Fox 4's Bella Line reports on the proposal:

Environmental concerns clash with boater convenience as Cape Coral residents propose new canal access to Charlotte Harbor

The North Cape Boaters Alliance has suggested creating a cut-through from the North Spreader Canal to open waters, which they say would reduce boat traffic and travel time.

"This is the only way out, so by the time you were to launch a boat over here, go down the North spreader at slow speed, it'll take you at least an hour to get out by Matlacha," said Ray Mule, with the North Cape Boaters Alliance.

However, environmental advocates strongly oppose the idea, citing potential damage to the ecosystem and increased flooding risks.

"As you take out the mangroves, you weaken the resistance for storm surge protection, and also, as you make cuts, hurricanes and tropical storms will do more damage to the existing mangroves," said Joe Cavanaugh, Calusa Waterkeeper.

The City of Cape Coral currently has no plans to pursue the project, according to a city spokesperson.

"At this time, the City does not have any plans to pursue the creation of a man-made navigable channel from the North Spreader Canal to Matlacha Pass. Such an undertaking would require a project budget, extensive planning and review, and permitting by both the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (ACOE) and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP), among other agencies. The complexity of permitting, along with an analysis of potential environmental impacts, makes this a particularly challenging project that would take several years to complete," the spokesperson said.

Jason Pim, a former City Waterway Advisory Board member who also works with the Calusa Waterkeepers, believes protecting the remaining sensitive environments should be a priority.

"The city and the state have to do everything they can to protect sensitive environments, what little sensitive environments we have left," Pim said.

Pim emphasized that creating a cut-through would negatively impact water quality in the area.

"As someone who's lived in the southeast my whole life, you know, I think if we had this mangrove fringe in other in that area of town, we'd have better water quality, we'd have more protection from storm surge. And I caution residents, you know, think twice before you, before you negatively impact that barrier," Pim said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.