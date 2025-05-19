CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Boaters in Northwest Cape Coral are pushing for easier access to open water as boat traffic increases.

The North Cape Boaters Alliance is asking city council to create a new canal from the soon-to-open Crystal Lake Park to Charlotte Harbor, providing an alternative route to open waters.

See where they hope to get a new access:

Northwest Cape boaters push for faster access to Charlotte Harbor

"By the time you were to launch a boat over here, go down the North spreader at slow speed, it'll take you at least an hour to get out by Matlacha," said Raymond Mule, president of the North Cape Boaters Alliance.

Currently, boaters in Northwest Cape Coral have only one way in and out through the existing canal system, despite the city's extensive 400 miles of waterways.

"That's not going to be easy. It's going to take a lot of effort. It's going to take a lot of approvals," Mule said.

The organization sees the new Crystal Lake Park, which will feature a boat ramp, as the perfect opportunity to create another access point to open water.

"It alleviates the problems and the burdens down here, and it opens up a whole new aspect of Cape Coral for visitors for homeowners and just for boaters in general," Mule said.

With significant growth in North Cape Coral, the alliance argues that boat traffic in the single existing canal has become excessive.

"The whole nature of this area has changed. The number of boaters have changed, and we think it's time to get this done," Mule said.

Fox 4 reached out to District 6 council representative Keith Long regarding this proposal but have not yet received a response.

