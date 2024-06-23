Pride Cape Coral hosts its annual Drag Brunch Bingo with the support of local businesses

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — June is Pride Month and your team of Fox 4 community correspondents are telling the stories of trailblazers in the LGBTQ+ community across Southwest Florida all month long!

PRIDE MONTH COVERAGE:

Cape Coral Community Correspondent, Bella Line, attended Pride Cape Coral's annual Drag Brunch Bingo at Nice Guys Pizza.

The event sells out year after year and is being supported by local businesses, such as Backstreets Sports Bar, Nice Guys Pizza, and Cruisers Lounge.

“The food is done by Nice Guys which has an amazing brunch menu, which they don’t often do their brunch menu, so it always sells out because everybody wants their brunch,” said AJ Ford, President of Pride Cape Coral.

Participants were entertained by two local

drag performers, Alyssa Lemay and Sizzy Griddles.

All proceeds go to supporting 2025's Pride Cape Coral events and helping people in our community.

It's the only Pride event they hold in the month of June.

“Pride Cape Coral is built on the foundation of education and spreading awareness and acceptance among the community," said Ford.