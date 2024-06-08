6th Annual Naples PrideFest attracts thousands of visitors

NAPLES, Fla. — The Naples Pride Center hosted its Annual PrideFest event Saturday at Cambier Park.

Organizers said thousands of people came throughout the day.

It's the center's biggest fundraising event of the year. General admission costs $10. Children under 12 were free.

The organization offers mental health services, testing and treatment services, and several other resources.

The public could stop by vendors, watch live entertainment, and learn about key issues involving the LGBTQ+ community.

FOX 4's Victoria Scott spoke to small business owners at the festival to learn why it's so special to them.

"I love being here," said Luci Bromberg. "I'm old, so it feels like being at Woodstock. Everybody here is happy. Everybody here is free. There are bubbles and colors."

The festival wrapped up around 5 p.m.

The center will host a number of other events throughout Pride Month.

