Police searching for abducted 2-year-old girl; suspect could be in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Police need you to be on the look out for 2-year-old Camilla Guzman and the man who they say took her, Luis Valentine.

Fort Myers Police tell Fox 4 Valentine is the child's mother's ex-boyfriend and abducted Guzman in Fort Myers off of Deleon Street.

Guzman was last seen wearing black pants, a long sleeve black shirt and had no shoes on. She has shoulder length curly, brown hair.

Cape Coral Police Department

Valentine was last seen wearing gray shorts with a white or black T-shirt on, possibly wearing slides.

He has a brown fade haircut, brown goatee, a lion tattoo on one side of his throat and a princess tattooed on the other side.

Cape Coral Police Department

According to Cape Coral Police, they are looking near the Cultural Park Theater because Valentine is believed to have fled there.

If you have any information or see them, call police immediately.