Police: Man says he was mad a local store wasn't open. So, he broke into it.

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department says a local man tried to steal more than $1,500 worth of merchandise from a vape store.

Officers say this happened on Christmas Eve.

CCPD says a suspect set off at an alarm, and surveillance video showed someone running through the King of Vape store on Del Prado Boulevard. When police got there, they say they found Terrance Gene Schoep, 23, standing outside the door with broken glass around him.

The department says Schoep told them he broke into the store because he was mad it was closed. Police say he stole merchandise including a Santa spoon, a bong, a Christmas glass set and other items, which was all around $1,500.

Officers started walking around the building and police say they found the stolen merchandise inside of Schoep's truck behind the store.

Schoep was arrested and taken to the Lee County Jail on the following charges:

