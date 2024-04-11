Police investigating threat against Mariner High and Cape Coral High

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police are investigating a threat made towards Mariner High School and Cape Coral High School.

Fox 4 received the screenshot of the threats from a parent, who said her daughter saw it on Snapchat. The screenshot says "shooting up mariner high and cape high tmr mark my words."

Another screenshot said "im murdering people in cape coral florida tonight."

Fox 4 called Cape Coral Police to report the threat received and dispatchers told us they have received several reports about the screenshots. They have notified schools resources officers and detectives.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office tells Fox 4 they are assisting with the investigation.

We have reached out to Cape Coral Police and the Lee County School District for more information.