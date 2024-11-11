Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in downtown Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Police are investigating a string of smash-and-grab burglaries in downtown Cape Coral.

Detectives were seen at a strip mall off of SE 47th Terrace near SE 6th Avenue. Business owners discovered their stores had been broken into overnight. It's not clear what was taken.

Fox 4 could see the front doors shattered at Lee County Plumbing Supply, Vlady Cuban Food and more.

Owners were sweeping up the mess left behind as police spoke with them at the scene.

Cape Police said its property crimes detectives are investigating. Police did not say whether any suspects are in custody or had been identified.