Police investigate attempted abduction of juvenile in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral police are investigating an attempted abduction of a juvenile who was waiting at a bus stop Wednesday morning.

The juvenile reported that two men in a black SUV approached him while he was sitting at a bench at NE 41st Street & Andalusia Boulevard around 7:30 a.m.

According to police, the passenger of the vehicle opened his door and lunged at the juvenile, who managed to escape on his bicycle and return home safely.

The Cape Coral Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit is now handling the investigation.

Authorities describe the suspects as white or Hispanic men, approximately 30-years-old. The driver was wearing a graphic t-shirt, while the passenger was dressed in a puffy black jacket and ripped jeans.

The vehicle is described as a black SUV with possible front-end damage.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223 or email ccpdtips@capecoral.gov, referencing case number 25-008940.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.