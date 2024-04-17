'Person of interest' wanted after man's found dead in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Police are looking for a 'person of interest' as the Cape Coral Police Department investigates the death of a 71-year-old man.

Chief Anthony Sizemore held a press conference on Wednesday afternoon - stating that the person they're looking for is the brother of the victim.

He says officers responded to a cardiac arrest call on Tuesday, and discovered a patient with a faint pulse.

The person was later identified as Francis Tolbert, 71.

First responders say the victim was bleeding from the back of his head, and was soon declared dead on scene.

On Wednesday, the chief says the medical examiner determined that Tolbert had a bullet fragment in his head.

Police do not believe his wound was self-inflicted.

Sizemore says while detectives collected evidence, they located a shell casing.

Their investigation revealed a Tolbert's brother, John William Tolbert, was present in the home with Francis and is believed to have fled the scene about an hour before a medical call was made.

If you have any information in this case, you're asked to contact Southwest Florida Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

